Molly Shannon Talks ‘Dream’ Talk Show Gig for ‘The Other Two’ Season 2

After two years, the impeccably sly social satire that TV Guide Magazine senior critic Matt Roush called one of his “favorite new Comedy Central series in ages” is back with a move to HBO Max.

The Other Two‘s home changed, but the (comedic) drama remains the same: Fame-seeking adult siblings Cary and Brooke Dubek (Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke) are stuck in the shadow of their teen pop-star brother (Case Walker), whose ridiculous stage name is “ChaseDreams.”

In Season 2, there’s a new twist: Someone else in the family hits the big time, but alas, it’s not Cary or Brooke. Their bubbly mother Pat (Molly Shannon, above left) has become a talk show star, a plot point that adds some sweetly emotional layers to the laughs as Pat finds her career calling.

“It’s very funny and then it’s also very touching,” says perpetual scene-stealer Shannon, who admits that fake-hosting The Pat Dubek Show is “a dream” gig. With decades of experience as a guest chatting up the likes of Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers on their shows, Shannon has playing Pat down pat: “I know how it works!”

Meanwhile, pop star ChaseDreams is officially retiring...at the age of 14!

The Other Two, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, August 26, HBO Max

