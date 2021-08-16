The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family

An attack on Smallville—and one of his sons—sends Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, above) on a race against time in the drama’s first-season ender. The hour picks up just after Supes’ half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) abducted Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin).

“The superhero stuff is cool,” says Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing, “but the heart of the show is the family,” and they are being tested in the August 17 episode.

After Clark finds the superpowered high schooler—controlled by the consciousness of Tal’s evil father—hellbent on killing him, he faces a horrifying dilemma: “How does Clark fight him? It’s his kid,” explains Helbing. The answer comes when Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) realize “it will take the family, not just Superman, to come together to win.”

A fleet of soldiers infected with X-Kryptonite have also targeted Smallville, leading to an epic showdown with Superman and a Steel-suited John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) in the sky and Kyle and Lana Cushing (Erik Valdez and Emmanuelle Chriqui) on the ground. “There’s more action than normal,” says Helbing of the big-budget feel. “We flipped the couches over to find any extra pennies.”

Superman & Lois, Season 1 finale, Tuesday, August 17, 9/8c, The CW