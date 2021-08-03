‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Takes a Joy Ride in Season 3 First Look

The vampires are back and riding in style in a first look at Season 3 of FX’s comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

In a newly-released piece of key art, roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) join human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) for a joy ride. The poster sees the characters on one wild moonlit car ride, hinting at shenanigans fans can only imagine.

Returning Thursday, September 2, the show from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi (based on their 2014 film of the same name) sees the vampires continue to navigate the modern world from their Staten Island residence. After learning the truth about Guillermo’s vampire-killing skills in the Season 2 finale, his housemates are in a panic.

What will it mean for them moving forward? It’s just one of the questions that the next chapter will address along with seeing the vampires meet the vampire from which all of them are descended. They’ll meet a Siren and gargoyles, and encounter werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and more supernatural curiosities.

Top down, feel the wind in your hair, or if you’re Colin Robinson, feel the wind in your scalp. #ShadowsFX is cruising back into your lives on Sep 2 and next day on #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/jwiIoh9zHT — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) August 3, 2021

Plus, energy vamp Colin turns 100, and Nandor wonders if he’s destined to be an interminable bachelor with 37 ex-wives. Get ready for the laughs, because What We Do in the Shadows is sure to deliver in Season 3. For a peek at what you can expect, see the previously unveiled teaser, below.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 2, 10/9c, FX (Next day on Hulu)