‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds Ron Cephas Jones & Vinnie Jones in Recurring Roles

With every bit of casting for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, we’re more and more intrigued.

Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones will both recur when the NBC drama returns this fall, Deadline reports. Cephas Jones’ Congressman Leon Kilbride is described as “a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right,” while Jones’ Albi Briscu is “an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.”

While we have no idea what that means for Season 2 — or how Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and the rest of the unit will cross paths with them — we do know that the plan is for it to be split into three parts.

“The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface,” executive producer Dick Wolf said when looking ahead at the beginning of Season 1. “These villains are going to be really bad guys that give Chris a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before.”

News of these two new characters comes after it was revealed that Dylan McDermott, who was a series regular as mobster Richard Wheatley in Season 1, is returning in a recurring capacity for eight episodes. He was last seen waiting to stand trial and showed he can still get stuff done behind bars, such as luring Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to exactly where he wanted her.

Thanks to social media posts, including from Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt (who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell), we know that filming has already started on the new season. Unfortunately, we have yet to glimpse anything to tell us of Angela’s (Tamara Taylor) fate after her ex-husband, Richard, had her poisoned.

Cephas Jones’ TV credits include his Emmy-winning work on This Is Us, Lisey’s Story, Truth Be Told, Looking for Alaska, and Luke Cage. Jones’ TV credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, Arrow, Deception, MacGyver, and Galavant.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC