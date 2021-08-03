When American Idol returns for its 20th season overall (and fifth on ABC) in the spring of 2022, all the familiar faces will be at the judge’s table and hosting.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, are all officially returning to the singing competition. Also, the live virtual audition tour, Idol Across America, returns to all 50 states beginning on Friday, August 6. (Among the hopefuls on last season’s tour was Season 4 winner Chayce Beckham.)

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC,” Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol.”

“American Idol is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business,” executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick added. “The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.”

American Idol aired its first 15 seasons on Fox. ABC then began airing it in 2018. It is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Joining Wolflick as executive producers are Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin and 19 Entertainment’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

