‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From ‘One Day Down, A Lifetime to Go’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 4, “One Day Down, A Lifetime to Go.”]

Married at First Sight continues to delve into the new relationships forming between its Season 13 couples in the latest episode, “One Day Down, A Lifetime to Go.”

The action picks up where the last episode left off as the newlyweds prepare for their first night together, get to know each others’ families, and travel for their honeymoon getaway. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments and reveals, so beware of major spoilers ahead.

First Night

The couples gear up for their first evening together and Johnny and Bao can’t help but notice the bedspread in their suite which depicts 100 children, a traditional wedding night element in their culture. Ultimately that doesn’t warm Bao to showing Johnny much affection beyond sharing the bed. Meanwhile, Rachel shows off her tattoos to her new hubby Jose. Gil and Myrla bond over shared tragedy as both their fathers were murdered in the past. Ryan and Brett discuss his premature kiss at the altar, and Zack and Michaela get flirty.

The next morning the couples share little observations they notice after sleeping together. Johnny teases Bao about snoring, Jose and Rachel barely slept, and Zack learns about Michaela’s possessive side. Meanwhile, Myrla opens up about the story behind her father’s death at the hands of her half-sister, and Ryan and Brett adjust to their new normal.

Grill Time

Next, it’s time for the spouses to meet the in-laws and friends as Jose catches up with Rachel’s mom and pal who warn that she can be messy sometimes. Jose’s parents note that he has a structured personality when speaking with Rachel, who worries that she handles money and expenses differently than her new husband. Ryan makes some interesting comments about redheads during his meet-up with Brett’s parents, who seem confused when he doesn’t ask them questions about their daughter. Brett, on the other hand, notices that Ryan’s mom, sister, and friend are fairly quiet, but they approve of the match, saying Brett’s personality will mesh well with Ryan’s.

Gil worries about Myrla’s financial habits when meeting with her brother and friends, but they reassure him that she’s self-sufficient in supporting her lavish lifestyle. Myrla learns from Gil’s friends that he’s honest and loyal. Zack learns just how protective Michaela’s sisters are during his catch-up with them, but he reassures the siblings that his intentions are pure. As for Michaela, she learns how much Zack wanted to be married from his parents and brothers and thanks Zack’s dad for dancing at the wedding in her deceased father’s place.

Johnny catches up with Bao’s friends who warn him that she’s not a sports fan and reveal her pre-wedding reaction to his sports jersey gift. The revelation raises a small red flag for him that doesn’t seem worth worrying about now. As for Bao, she meets with the women in Johnny’s life and learns about his relationship with his dad, and is told to call her mother-in-law “mom.”

Regroup

Following the revealing meet-ups, the couples discuss the things they’re learning about one another. Bao asks Johnny about his father and he shares that his dad is quite traditional and not supportive of the Married at First Sight concept. Bao promises to support her husband though and reassures Johnny that his father will come around at some point. Ryan compliments Brett’s family to his new bride which thrills her. Jose asks Rachel about a comment her friend and mother made during their meeting about her handling of conflicts.

Rachel admits she can bottle things up sometimes but will do everything she can to be honest and in the moment. They also discuss their differences when it comes to handling finances. That topic extends to Myrla and Gil which seems to be more problematic as she reveals money motivates her the most in life. As for Zack and Michaela, they get busy consummating their new marriage, but will it backfire?

Honeymoonin’

The couples are sent to a resort in the Florida Keys for their honeymoon. While this is briefly seen in the episode, we do learn that Brett is a really bad flyer, something that Ryan isn’t too thrilled about. Myrla isn’t happy about the location as she rips the resort apart, calling it the equivalent of a retirement community. And Johnny and Bao address sex, despite remaining chaste in their second night together. Could this be a promising sign for the pair heading into the season? Anything’s possible when it comes to Married at First Sight. Don’t miss out as the show continues on Lifetime and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime