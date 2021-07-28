‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Houston, We Have a Marriage’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 2, “Houston, We Have a Marriage.”]

The social experiment continues in the latest episode of Married at First Sight‘s 13th season as more singles take the plunge and walk down the aisle.

In the installment, “Houston, We Have a Marriage,” viewers get their first taste of what to expect from the matches the experts have made for the season. Below, we’re breaking down all of the wedded drama, but beware of major spoilers.

Zack & Michaela’s Big Day

The episode kicks off with Michaela and Zack’s wedding, picking up where things left off. As she gears up for the ceremony, Michaela’s sisters bring her to tears by giving her “something blue,” a Star Trek trinket that belonged to her late father. Zack is also quite emotional as he worries about measuring up to his future wife’s expectations. Ultimately, their tears disappear after a good first impression when they meet at the altar. So, taken by Zack’s vows, Michaela’s ready to say “I do” without reciting her own.

After the traditional kiss and exit, Zack and Michaela get to know each other over a glass of champagne where she discovers she’s older than her groom. Neither seems to mind as the evening carries on into exciting wedding traditions like the photos and reception that includes a few kisses.

Johnny & Bao’s Tea Ceremony

Following their wedding after last week’s episode, Johnny and Bao continue the celebration with a traditional tea ceremony. They are both happy to know that they agree it’s an important milestone to reach in their lives, but Johnny’s sadness over his father’s lack of approval and presence is felt between scenes. As the evening leads into their reception, the pair enjoy dancing, and although there’s a mutual attraction, they both hold back on their feelings for now.

Tux & Gowns Part 2

The remaining unmarried couples continue their preparation process in this episode as Brett and Ryan, Rachel and Jose, and Myrla and Gil search for their wedding attire. Myrla opts for something slinky and sexy while Gil chooses an “ink blue” suit with champagne accessories. Jose goes a little flashy with his jacket pick and Brett follows Myrla’s lead with a gown featuring a plunging neckline for her future husband Ryan.

Myrla & Gil Say “I Do”

As the pair prepare for their big day separately, some red flags are raised by the little comments they each make. For one, Myrla is hoping her husband isn’t bald and Gil isn’t into materialistic ways, both things that could be problematic when it comes to their new spouses. Ultimately, the pair seem to connect at the altar in a promising way until Myrla turns her face for a cheek kiss instead of meeting Gil’s lips with hers. When they have a chance to chat, the new couple discusses kids, jobs, and speaking Spanish, all things they seem to align with. One big drawback though is Myrla’s lack of enthusiasm for Gil’s dog. Can she put her feelings about slobber and fur aside to make it work? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned for Brett and Ryan’s nuptials as the couple prepares for their wedding day when Married at First Sight‘s next episode arrives.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime