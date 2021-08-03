‘Truth Be Told’: Kate Hudson Creates Chaos With Octavia Spencer in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The crime spotlight is shining on someone close to Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) when Apple TV+’s drama Truth Be Told returns for Season 2.

In a new trailer viewers get a closer look at Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend played by Kate Hudson. The 10-episode second season tells a new story as podcaster Poppy tackles a crime that’s close to home.

Things get chaotic when Micha’s husband winds up dead and Poppy comes to her defense in an effort to uncover the truth. “Micah, I’m gonna do the podcast, force the police to look deeper into the case. I won’t only find out what you want me to know.”

As the case unfolds and new developments are made, Poppy’s friendship with the media mogul will be put to the ultimate test. “This season, we will present the information ignored by the media and the police,” Poppy announces while recording her podcast, but can she trust her old pal?

“Is Micah lying to me?” Poppy questions in the trailer, below. All of these questions and more will surely be answered before Season 2 of the anthology is through. Returning for more drama alongside Spencer and newbie Kate Hudson are Rob Cephas Jones, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, and Katherine LaNasa among others. Don’t miss out on the action, check out Truth Be Told on Apple TV+ when it returns later this summer.

Truth Be Told, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 20, Apple TV+