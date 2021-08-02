‘Money Heist’ Part 5, Volume 1 Trailer: The Gang’s Up Against the Ropes (VIDEO)

“We’re up against the ropes, but we’re not going to end up in the morgue,” Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) promises in the trailer for Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5: Volume 1.

It’s the beginning of the end for this organized band of thieves on Netflix, with the first part of the final season dropping on September 3 and the second half coming a few months later, on December 3.

“Locked up for 100 hours. Trapped, about to be killed,” Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) says to describe how she feels when we first see her in the trailer. “And having lost a best friend. It feels like 100 years have gone by.”

But what’s their greatest threat as the final episodes begin? Well, Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) is bringing in the military to enter the Bank of Spain — and “they’ll come out victorious or come out dead.” Uh-oh.

Watch the trailer below for more from this last dance.

When Money Heist returns, “the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours,” according to the official synopsis. “They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor [Álvaro Morte] has been captured by Sierra [Najwa Nimri] and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

The cast also includes Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, and Mario de la Rosa.

Money Heist, Part 5 Volume 1, Friday, September 3, Netflix

Money Heist, Part 5 Volume 2, Friday, December 3, Netflix