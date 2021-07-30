Have You Been Watching Primetime Coverage of the Olympics? (POLL)

We’re at the end of the first week of the Tokyo Olympics, and we don’t know about you, but we have found ourselves flipping between channels (NBC, USA, etc.) and streaming (via Peacock or NBCOlympics.com) to try to catch all the events of the Summer Games. (It’s actually impossible to do so, and choices must be made, with everything going on.)

Due to the time difference — Tokyo, Japan is 13 hours ahead, for those in Eastern Time — some of the major events fall outside of primetime, live at least, on the East Coast of the United States. The swimming semifinals and finals have been live, around 9:30/8:30c, with the heats in the mornings. (That’s late morning, early afternoon in Tokyo.)

For example, over the past week, the gymnastics team and all-around competitions have been streaming live early in the morning, with NBC airing highlights as part of its primetime coverage. With articles reporting on the results, social media posts celebrating what happens, and this coverage bookending the live parts of the primetime coverage, chances are you’re going to be spoiled if you go near the internet.

So as a result, we want to know: Has this, in any way, affected your primetime viewing of the Olympics? Do you find yourself watching another channel instead of NBC because of the repeat coverage from earlier in the day elsewhere? Are you discovering new sports you haven’t watched in the past because you’ve seen gymnastics (a major event) earlier in the day?

Vote in the poll below.