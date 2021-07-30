‘The D’Amelio Show’ Following ‘TikTok’s First Family’ Announces Hulu Premiere Date (VIDEO)

On July 30, Hulu announced The D’Amelio Show, the upcoming docuseries starring “TikTok’s first family,” will premiere on Friday, September 3. The eight-episode series will follow Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents Marc and Heidi, as they adjust to their family’s viral fame and the struggles that come with it.

“From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined,” the Hulu press release reads.

At age 16, Charli rose to fame on the popular social media app TikTok, gaining over 150 million followers and becoming the top creator on the platform in less than a year. With over 78 million TikTok followers of her own, older sister Dixie has become one of the most followed creators on the app, all while pursuing her music career in Los Angeles. Her music video for the song “Be Happy” has over 108 million views on her ever-growing YouTube channel.

As for parents Marc and Heidi, “raising teenagers is hard enough before adding in a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.”

