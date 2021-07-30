‘And Just Like That…’ Casts Brenda Vaccaro and Ivan Hernandez In Recurring Roles

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… continues to expand its cast as Brenda Vaccaro and Ivan Hernandez are the latest stars to join the upcoming series in recurring roles.

According to Deadline, Vaccaro is set to play Gloria Marquette, Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) loyal, long-time secretary. Meanwhile, Hernandez will portray Franklyn, a sound engineer working for a podcast hosted by Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Vaccaro is a veteran actress who, throughout her career, has received nominations for an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, and three Tony Awards. She won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music for The Shape of Things in 1974. She most recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Hernandez is currently starring in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, which is set to return in December. He is perhaps best known for his role as Javier Mendoza in Lifetime comedy-drama Devious Maids. He’s also made appearances in Criminal Minds, Scandal, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and The Good Wife.

The news follows the recent casting of Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Alexa Swinton, Cree Cicchino, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Isaac Powell.

And Just Like That… started production earlier this month in New York City. The 10-episode series catches up with best friends Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), now navigating the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max