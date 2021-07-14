Norman Lear Catalogue to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video & IMDb TV

Amazon Prime Video and its free premium streaming service, IMDb TV, are expanding their libraries with some beloved TV staples.

Several of the iconic producer Norman Lear‘s classic series will be available for streaming exclusively on the two platforms. The collection marks the largest volume of Lear’s complete series content ever made available for streaming.

The additions come after Amazon signed a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television. Among the fare available for consumption are 227 and Diff’rent Strokes, both of which will launch on Prime Video beginning Thursday, July 15. Other titles Prime Video subscribers can look forward to in the future are The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, and Sanford, which are slated to arrive before 2021 is through.

IMDb TV will feature a wide variety of classics as well, including episodes of All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, and One Day at a Time. All four titles begin streaming on the platform July 15, and this is the first time that all seasons of All in the Family are available to stream alongside spinoff Maude.

In a statement, Lear said:

“Life is a collaboration. Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”

At nearly 99-years-old, Lear’s career in Hollywood spans decades and his shows have captured the hearts and attention of millions within the shows’ orbits. In celebration of the producer’s contribution, Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said: “Norman Lear is a national treasure and his impact on television and popular culture is immeasurable. We are so honored to bring his classic television series to Prime Video and IMDb TV so new audiences and a new generation can laugh, enjoy and be inspired, like so many of us have been throughout the years.”

So, revisit the classics, check out Lear’s library contributions on Prime Video and IMDb TV, and keep an eye out for additional details about incoming titles.

227 and Diff’rent Strokes will be available on Prime Video on Thursday, July 15