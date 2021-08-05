‘Y & R’: Michelle Stafford Previews Phyllis Bringing Down Sally and Tara (VIDEO)

Don’t. Mess. With. Phyllis.

The conniving pair of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) should’ve known better when they decided to steer Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) daughter, Summer (Hunter King) out of town for a fancy new job in Paris. And, if you’ve been watching CBS’s The Young and the Restless, you know that Phyllis is looking for all the proof to bring those “mean girls” (as Stafford calls them) down for good for taking her daughter away from her.

In fact, when Stafford talked to TV Insider about the storyline, she agreed that there is a part of Phyllis that just wants to wring those girls’ respective necks. “She’s very emotional about it but at the same time, they pushed her daughter out of town,” she says. “Just because of them and if they weren’t there, would it have ever happened?”

And while Phyllis paid a visit to The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Eric Forrester (John McCook, appearing on Y&R) to find out more about Sally, she also draws someone close to her for help – her current love, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). And, as Stafford is quick to point out, Nick isn’t such a straight arrow and is up to the task of aiding her in her vengeful quest.

“He’s like that rich kid, businessman. They do the bad things but they have money to cover their tracks well,” she says. “Nick isn’t totally a good guy. He was walking around pretending to be J.T.!”

Check out the interview above for more insight into Phyllis’s big swing to take down those mean girls.

