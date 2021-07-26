Ted Lasso and Diane Sawyer Get Flirty on Social Media

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) might have found an unlikely new love interest in broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer.

The hit Apple TV+ comedy series returned for its second season on Friday, July 23, and a joke in the first episode caught the attention of the former Good Morning America host. When AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) asks Ted what he’d say to a cocktail, the affable coach responds, “The same thing I’d say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: Yes, please.”

Sawyer is obviously a fan of the show as she took to Twitter on Sunday to share a clip of the scene while responding, “Dear Ted Lasso — I’m in. Your move.”

It didn’t take long for the official Ted Lasso account to reply, writing in the voice of the chirpy Midwesterner. “Oh my… you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits?” the account wrote in response.

Oh my…you've got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits?

Fans were loving the interactions, with one Twitter user pointing out that this was Sawyer’s first tweet in 14 months. What better way to make a return?

This was @DianeSawyer’s first tweet in 14 months. Legend. — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 25, 2021

Tweet of the day. #TedLasso — Ian Cull (@NBCian) July 25, 2021

Oh. This must definitely happen. It must. She goes to England to interview Ted. They hit it off. Make it happen! :) — ccrashh (@cccrashhh) July 25, 2021

In real life, the Emmy-nominated Sudeikis is newly single, having split from his partner and the mother of his two children, Olivia Wilde, last year. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told GQ in a recent interview. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He added: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

