It’s time for the beginning of the end of The Walking Dead, and what better way to get ready than with a new trailer dropped as part of the show’s [email protected] panel?

That’s not all that came out of the virtual conversation with the cast and executive producers. Laila Robins (as Pamela Milton) and Josh Hamilton (as Lance Hornsby) are joining the previously announced Margot Bingham and Michael James Shaw (Mercer) as new series regulars for Season 11, which will air in three eight-episode parts. It begins with 11A on Sunday, August 22 at 9/8c on AMC (and one week early on the streaming service AMC+), with 11B and 11C coming in 2022.

As the trailer teases, there are new threats from both humans and walkers. But among the most interesting bits is the upcoming confrontation between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). “The woman who left is not the one standing here now, so keep pushing me, Negan, please,” she tells him.

The Commonwealth looks great as well when Lance Hornsby welcomes you to it in a video but, as we know, looks can be deceiving:

When The Walking Dead returns for its final season, “the carnage and devastation of the Whisperer War has left Alexandria a former shell of the home it once was, and its residents are struggling to refortify its walls and feed its increased population as survivors from the Kingdom and the Hilltop join their ranks,” the logline teases. “Meanwhile, part of the group is being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.”

The Walking Dead, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, August 22, 9/8c, AMC

TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17