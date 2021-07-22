‘Three Women’: Shailene Woodley Joins Showtime Series Adaptation

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) is returning to the small screen to star in the Showtime drama series Three Women, based on Lisa Taddeo’s novel of the same name, Deadline reports.

Three Women, described as “an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire,” the site details, and will follow characters Lina, Sloane, and Maggie, three women on a “crash course to radically overturn their lives.” Woodley will play Gia, a writer who convinces each of the women to tell her their stories after grieving the loss of her family. Her experiences with each woman change her life just as much as their stories changed theirs.

Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming at Showtime, Amy Israel, shared her excitement over Woodley’s involvement, telling Deadline, “Shailene Woodley is an undeniable powerhouse who never fails to give an unflinchingly honest performance. We are beyond thrilled that she will be at the forefront of this electrifying show.”

A familiar face of the big and small screen, Woodley landed her first breakout role on ABC Family’s (now Freeform) The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Her performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies earned her an Emmy and SAG Awards nomination. Having starred in many major movies, including the Divergent film series, The Fault in Our Stars, and The Descendants, among many others, she can be seen in the new Netflix romance The Last Letter From Your Lover, which premieres on July 23.

Along with executive producing, Taddeo is also set to adapt her debut novel for the series. Published in 2019, the bestseller tells the true stories of three American women who received public and private backlash over their sexual desires, which took Taddeo a decade to research and write.

Showtime won the rights for the book back in the summer of 2019 and gave the project a straight-to-series order. Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric, and Emmy Rossum will act as showrunners, with Louise Friedberg (Y: The Last Man) set to direct the first two episodes, as well as executive produce. Filming is set to begin this fall.

Three Women, Premiere TBA, Showtime