‘Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts’: First Trailer of Disney+ Show (VIDEO)

Robin Roberts is sitting down and making connections with women from all walks of life in the first trailer for Disney+’s original series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

Featuring Good Morning America and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts, the series is hosted by Roberts who executive produces with LeBron James through his SpringHill Company. In each installment, Roberts sits down with three famous women who are opening up about their moving and personal experiences.

Hinted in the show’s title, Turning the Tables sees these conversations make way for heartfelt and humorous moments that are both authentic and vulnerable. Joining Roberts in the episodes premiering Wednesday, July 28 are guests Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné, and Josie Totah.

Along with Roberts and James, Turning the Tables includes a diverse team of executive producers comprised of women, BIPOC, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, similar to the variety of guests featured. Kadine Anckle serves as showrunner and in addition to Roberts and James, executive producers include John R. Green, Reni Calister, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron.

The trailer below offers a glimpse at the meaningful moments taking place and even an occasion where Roberts is put on the spot to answer questions. Check out the teaser and don’t miss Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts on Disney+ when it debuts later this summer.

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 28, Disney+