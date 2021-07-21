‘Ted Lasso’: Hannah Waddingham Teases Rebecca’s ‘Hopeful’ Season 2 Romance

While AFC Richmond is focusing on scoring goals in Season 2 of Ted Lasso, team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is taking time to explore romance.

After struggling to get through her public divorce with Rupert (Anthony Head) in Season 1, she’s taking the plunge and navigating the dating world with a little help from her friends, of course. “She’s not got everything figured out,” Emmy-nominee Waddingham admits.

“I was desperate for her to not have everything figured out because the realness and the rawness that I got to play last year was the beauty of it,” she says of her role. “I didn’t want her to be suddenly gleaming and perfect.”

As expected, she’s turning to familiar sources for support including AFC Richmond’s head coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis). “It opens with her dating somebody, but immediately going to Ted [and saying], ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, I don’t know how to do this anymore, someone tell me.'”

“I don’t think she knows what she wants,” says Waddingham. “She’s just hopeful.” No doubt a trait she’s picked up from Ted’s presence, Rebecca has found “hope and the possibility of change.” Along with using Ted as a sounding board for her romantic prospects, Rebecca also turns to pal Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and by default Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) for their thoughts.

Keeley and Roy continue their relationship in Season 2 but are also doing some navigating of their own. “A special part of this season was getting to explore a relationship where they’re in it. And what does that mean? And what challenges does that bring?” Temple says.

“I think you get even more invested in it than you did at the end of Season 1,” admits Temple.

“I love that they’re her wingmen,” Waddingham chimes in of Rebecca’s friends. Despite her closeness with Keeley, it’s Roy’s words about dating that seem to have a big impact on Rebecca, and for a good reason. “Roy is painfully honest and usually his honesty doesn’t come in Rebecca’s direction,” Waddingham elaborates. “So she cannot help but take him seriously and digest it.”

In the meantime, as Rebecca figures out what romance looks like for her, Ted’s there to deliver more biscuits with the boss. “She’s having a moment, whether it’s about some guy or whether it’s about an actual issue to do with the football team,” Waddingham says.

“There was often no need for me to have biscuits at all, or at least it wasn’t written in, but every time I’m in my office, there’s some. And I like the fact that it looks like Ted’s already visited the room that morning, it’s just a constant, it’s her emotional crutch, especially when it comes to guys.”

Ted Lasso, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 23, Apple TV+