‘4400’ Reboot: 3 Abductees Revealed in New Teasers for CW Series (VIDEOS)

The CW is building hype for its upcoming 4400 reboot with three brand new teaser trailers introducing three of the abductees.

Based on the former USA Network sci-fi drama of the same name, the series follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who disappeared without a trace over the last 100 years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

While the government works around the clock to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4,400 themselves must come to terms with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

In the teasers, we are introduced to three of the returned, Claudette from 1956, Reverend from 1994, and Shanice from 2005. “What year is it?” one of them asks. “It’s 2021,” says a character off-screen. As expected, there is a lot of confusion and panic that follows.

The reboot is helmed by Ariana Jackson (Riverdale) and Anna Fricke (Walker, Texas Ranger). It stars Amarr Wooten (American Housewife), Joseph David-Jones (Arrow), Brittany Adebumola (Grand Army), Jaye Ladymore (Chicago P.D.), Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost), Khaliah Johnson, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach and Autumn Best.

The original series, created by Scott Peters and René Echevarria, ran for four seasons on the USA Network between 2004 and 2007. It followed 4400 people who vanished in 1946 or later and suddenly reappeared in the present, many of them later developing superhuman abilities. It starred Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Mahershala Ali and Patrick Flueger.

4400 is scheduled to debut on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c on The CW.