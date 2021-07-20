Fans React to Madeleine Mantock’s Shock Exit From ‘Charmed’

Martin Holmes
Madeleine Mantock attends the
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Charmed fans have taken to social media following news that Madeleine Mantock will not be returning for the show’s fourth season next year.

Speaking to TVLine, Mantock, who plays Macy Vaughn in The CW’s reboot, said, “Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew. I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Mantock’s final appearance in the supernatural fantasy drama will be in the third season finale on Friday, July 23. She has been part of the series since it was rebooted in 2018, playing the eldest sister of the magical trio of siblings. The reboot revolves around the three sisters — Macy, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) — who, after the death of their mother, discover they are The Charmed Ones and destined to protect innocents from demons and other dark forces.

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro told TVLine. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

In regards to how Macy will be written off, the synopsis of the upcoming Season 3 finale perhaps offers a hint: “When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry asks Jordan and Celeste to help him do the unthinkable.”

Fans were shocked to learn of Mantock’s exit and took to social media to share their thoughts. “I’m very sad to hear about Madeleine Mantock leaving Charmed, but more than that, I’m angry that they didn’t give her a reason to stay,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. Another user said Mantock was the only reason to watch the show and “Her last episode will also be my last.” Meanwhile, one fan had a fun suggestion of casting Mantock in the third season of Ted Lasso.

Check out more fan reaction below:

 

Charmed, Season 3 finale, Friday, July 23, 8/7c, The CW

Madeleine Mantock