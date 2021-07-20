‘Big Brother,’ ‘Bachelorette’ & More Shows Airing New Episodes During the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re a fan of the Summer Olympics — one sport or all — then you’re going to be in nirvana for the next couple of weeks. Bookended by the Opening (July 23) and Closing Ceremonies (August 8), NBCUniversal’s networks and streaming service are going to have coverage from Tokyo pretty much all day.

But maybe you’re not a fan. Or maybe you’re looking for something else to watch when you want a break from the gymnastics and swimming and track & field events. Fortunately, you will have options, though some networks are airing reruns in the primetime opposite NBC’s Olympics coverage.

Check out the new episodes of your favorite scripted (like Roswell, New Mexico and Good Trouble) and unscripted shows (like The Bachelorette and Big Brother) that will be airing during the Tokyo Olympics. (Make sure to check back as this schedule will be updated with any changes and/or additions.)

Friday, July 23

8:00 p.m. Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (FOX)

8:00 p.m. Charmed (Season 3 Finale) (The CW)

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)

Sunday, July 25

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

8:58 p.m.: Blindspotting (Starz)

9:00 p.m.: Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Chase (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

9:00 p.m.: The White Lotus (HBO)

9:00 p.m.: The Chi (Showtime)

9:30 p.m.: Dead Pixels (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: To Tell the Truth (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Black Monday (Showtime)

10:30 p.m.: Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime)

Monday, July 26

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3 Premiere) (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: The Republic of Sarah (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The Beast Must Die (AMC)

Tuesday, July 27

9:00 p.m.: Love Island (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

10:30 p.m.: Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Wednesday, July 28

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Match Game (Season 5 Finale) (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Good Trouble (Freeform)

Thursday, July 29

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: grown-ish (Freeform)

9:00 p.m.: Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Outpost (The CW)

Friday, July 30

8:00 p.m. Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (FOX)

8:00 p.m.: Burden of Truth (Season 4 Premiere) (The CW)

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)

Sunday, August 1

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

9:00 p.m.: The White Lotus (HBO)

9:00 p.m.: The Chi (Season Finale) (Showtime)

9:00 p.m.: Blindspotting (Starz)

9:30 p.m.: Dead Pixels (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: Black Monday (Season Finale) (Showtime)

10:30 p.m.: Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season Finale) (Showtime)

Monday, August 2

8:00 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: The Republic of Sarah (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Beast Must Die (AMC)

Tuesday, August 3

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

10:30 p.m.: Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Wednesday, August 4

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

Thursday, August 5

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: grown-ish (Freeform)

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Outpost (The CW)

Friday, August 6

8:00 p.m. Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Burden of Truth (The CW)

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dynasty (The CW)

Sunday, August 8

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

9:00 p.m. Love Island (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Blindspotting (Season Finale) (Starz)

9:00 p.m.: Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

10:00 p.m.: The L Word: Generation Q (Season 2 Premiere) (Showtime)