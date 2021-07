How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV & Streaming

One year later than scheduled, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are about to kick off.

Beginning with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, the next couple of weeks are going to be jam-packed with sporting event after sporting event, from gymnastics to swimming, track & field to surfing.

There’s a lot going on, so we have your guide to what’s airing when and how to watch.

When the Tokyo Olympics Air

First of all, Tokyo, Japan is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Summer Olympics begins on Tuesday, July 20, at 8/7c on NBCSN, with Japan and Australia in the softball tournament. (USA will play Italy at 11/10c.) The Opening Ceremony officially takes place on Friday, July 23, live, from 6:55 a.m. until 11 a.m. ET on NBC. The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8, the 16th day of the Olympics, from 8/7c to 10:30/9:30c on NBC.

Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympics

In addition to checking out NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app for Olympic content, programming will air across NBCUniversal’s channels, including NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel, and the streaming service Peacock. (The cable channels will be live across during the Tokyo Olympics.) The planned 7,000 hours of coverage marks the biggest media event ever.

Your Schedule to the Tokyo Olympics

In case of any changes, be sure to check out the full schedule with the most complete daily listings here. (Be sure to double-check the time zone.) Read on for schedules for the major sports (both live and primetime replays). (All times listed below are ET.)

Gymnastics at the Olympics: Schedule

Saturday, July 24, 6-11 a.m.: Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE) (Peacock)

Saturday, July 24, 2:45-6 p.m.: Men’s Team Competition (NBC)

Saturday, July 24, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s Team Competition (NBC)

Sunday, July 25, 6-11 a.m.: Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE) (Peacock)

Sunday, July 25, 7-9:30 p.m.: Women’s Team Competition (NBC)

Monday, July 26, 6-11 a.m.: Men’s Team Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Monday, July 26, 8-9:30 p.m.: Men’s Team Final (NBC)

Tuesday, July 27, 6-11 a.m.: Women’s Team Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Tuesday, July 27, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.: Women’s Team Final (NBC)

Wednesday, July 28, 6-11 a.m.: Men’s All Around (LIVE) (Peacock)

Wednesday, July 28, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.: Men’s Individual All-Around (NBC)

Thursday, July 29, 6-11 a.m.: Women’s All Around (LIVE) (Peacock)

Thursday, July 29, 8-11:30 p.m.: Women’s All-Around (NBC)

Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE) (CNBC)

Friday, July 30, 2-4 a.m.: Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE) (CNBC)

Friday, July 30, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE) (CNBC)

Saturday, July 31, 2-4 a.m.: Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE) (CNBC)

Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Men’s Trampoline Final (NBC)

Sunday, August 1, 4-11 a.m.: Men’s Floor Exercise, Women’s Vault, Men’s Pommel Horse & Women’s Uneven Bars Finals (LIVE) (Peacock)

Sunday, August 1, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.: Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals (NBC)

Sunday, August 1, 9-9:30 p.m.: Women’s Vault Final (NBC)

Sunday, August 1, 11-11:30 p.m.: Women’s Uneven Bars Final (NBC)

Monday, August 2, 4-11 a.m.: Men’s Rings, Women’s Floor Exercise & Men’s Vault Finals (LIVE) (Peacock)

Monday, August 2, 12-5 p.m.: Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals (NBC)

Monday, August 2, 8-11:30 p.m.: Women’s Floor Final (NBC)

Tuesday, August 3, 4-11 a.m.: Men’s Parallel Bars, Women’s Balance Beam & Men’s Horizontal Bar Finals (LIVE) (Peacock)

Tuesday, August 3, 12-5 p.m.: Men’s Parallel Bars Final (NBC)

Tuesday, August 3, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s Horizontal Bar & Women’s Balance Beam Finals (NBC)

Thursday, August 5, 8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.: Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE) (CNBC)

Friday, August 6, 3:30-7 a.m.: Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (NBCSN)

Friday, August 6, 1:45-5 p.m.: Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (NBC)

Friday, August 6, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE) (USA)

Saturday, August 7, 5-9:30 a.m.: Rhythmic Individual Final (USA)

Saturday, August 7, 1:30-6 p.m.: Rhythmic Individual Final (NBC)

Saturday, August 7, 6-11:30 p.m.: Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE) (USA)

Sunday, August 8, 1-6 p.m.: Rhythmic Group Final (NBC)

Swimming at the Olympics: Schedule

Saturday, July 24, 2-9:50 a.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (USA)

Saturday, July 24, 2:45-6 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (NBC)

Saturday, July 24, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley & Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Sunday, July 25, 2-8:20 a.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (USA)

Sunday, July 25, 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (NBC)

Sunday, July 25, 12:15-6 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (NBC)

Sunday, July 25, 9:30-11:30 p.m.: Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle & Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Monday, July 26, 2-10:30 a.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (USA)

Monday, July 26, 12-5 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (NBC)

Monday, July 26, 9:30-11:30 p.m.: Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke & Women’s 100m Breaststroke Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Tuesday, July 27, 2-10 a.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (USA)

Tuesday, July 27, 12-5 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (NBC)

Tuesday, July 27, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1500m Freestyle & Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Wednesday, July 28, 2 a.m. -12 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (USA)

Wednesday, July 28, 12-5 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (NBC)

Wednesday, July 28, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle & Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Thursday, July 29, 2 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (USA)

Thursday, July 29, 12-5 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (NBC)

Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Freestyle & Men’s 200m Individual Medley Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals (NBC)

Friday, July 30, 6-8:45 a.m.: Qualifying Heats (LIVE) (USA)

Friday, July 30, 12-5 p.m.: Qualifying Heats (NBC)

Friday, July 30, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle & Mixed 4×100 Medley Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Saturday, July 31, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1500m Freestyle & Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Saturday, July 31, 12-2 a.m.: Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final (NBC)

Track & Field at the Olympics: Schedule

Thursday, July 29, 8-11:30 p.m.: Women’s 800m, Men’s 400m Hurdles & Women’s 100m Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) (NBC)

Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) (USA)

Thursday, July 29, 12:05-2 a.m.: Qualifying Rounds (NBC)

Friday, July 30, 6-11 a.m.: Women’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 & Men’s 10000m Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Friday, July 30, 8-11:30 p.m.: Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE) (NBC)

Friday, July 30, 8-11:30 p.m.: Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals (NBC)

Friday, July 30, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s 800m Round One, Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One & Men’s 100m Prelims Qualifying Rounds (NBC)

Friday, July 30, 8-11 p.m.: Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 800m & Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) (USA)

Saturday, July 31, 6-11 a.m.: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s 100m Semifinals, Men’s 100m Round 1, Men’s Discus Throw Final, Women’s 800m Semifinals, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final & Women’s 100m Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Saturday, July 31, 8-11:30 p.m.: Qualifying Rounds (NBC)

Saturday, July 31, 8-11:30 p.m.: Mixed 4×400 Relay & Women’s 100m Finals (LIVE) (NBC)

Saturday, July 31, 8:10-10:45 p.m.: Women’s Shotput Final, Men’s 400m Qualifying Round & Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round (LIVE) (USA)

Sunday, August 1, 4-11 a.m.: Men’s High Jump Final, Men’s 100m Semifinals, Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals, Women’s Triple Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals & Men’s 100m Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Sunday, August 1, 7-11:30 p.m.: Men’s 100m & Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals (NBC)

Sunday, August 1, 8-10:55 p.m.: Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, Women’s 1500m Round One & Women’s 200m Round One (LIVE) (USA)

Sunday, August 1, 9:30-11 p.m.: Men’s 100m Final, Women’s 100m Hurdle Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semifinal, Men’s 400m Semifinal & Women’s 200m Round One (NBC)

Monday, August 2, 4-11 a.m.: Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round, Women’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s Discus Throw Final, Men’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final & Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Monday, August 2, 8-11:30 p.m.: Women’s 200m Semifinal, Men’s 400m Semifinal, Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal, Men’s Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5000m Final, Women’s 400m Round 1, Men’s 400 Hurdles Final, Women’s Long Jump Final & Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE) (NBC)

Monday, August 2, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Women’s 400m Round 1, Men’s 400 Hurdles Final, Women’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 200m Round 1 & Men’s 1500m Round 1 (LIVE) (CNBC)

Tuesday, August 3, 4-11 a.m.: Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1, Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Men’s Pole Vault Final, Men’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Hammer Throw Final, Men’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 800m Final & Women’s 200m Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Tuesday, August 3, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1, Men’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 800m Final, Women’s 200m Final, Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE) & Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE) (NBC)

Tuesday, August 3, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Women’s 400 Hurdles Final & Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE) (USA)

Wednesday, August 4, 6-11 a.m.: Men’s Decathlon High Jump, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony, Men’s Hammer Throw Final, Women’s Heptathlon 200m, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s Decathlon 400m & Men’s 200m Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Wednesday, August 4, 8-11:30 p.m.: Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE), Women’s Steeplechase Final, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s 200m Final, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE), Men’s Triple Jump Final (LIVE), Men’s Shot Put Final (LIVE) & Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (LIVE) (NBC)

Wednesday, August 4, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Men’s 110 Hurdles, Men’s Shot Put & Men’s Triple Jump Finals (LIVE) (USA)

Thursday, August 5, 6-11 a.m.: Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw, Women’s Pole Vault Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Final, Women’s Heptathlon 800m & Men’s Decathlon 1500m (LIVE) (Peacock)

Thursday, August 5, 8-11:30 p.m.: Men’s 400m Final, Decathlon, Heptathlon & Men’s 1500m – Semifinal (NBC)

Friday, August 6, 6-11 a.m.: Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Women’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 5000m Final, Women’s 400m Final, Women’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final & Men’s 4x100m Relay Final (LIVE) (Peacock)

Friday, August 6, 6-9 p.m.: Women’s Marathon (LIVE) (USA)

Friday, August 6, 8-10:30 p.m.: Women’s Marathon (LIVE) (NBC)

Friday, August 6, 8-10:30 p.m.: Men’s 4x100m, Women’s 4x100m, Women’s 1500m, Women’s 400m & Men’s 5000m Finals (NBC)

Saturday, August 7, 6-11 a.m.: Women’s High Jump, Women’s 10000m, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 4x400m Relay & Men’s 4x400m Relay Finals (LIVE) (Peacock)

Saturday, August 7, 6-11:30 p.m.: Men’s Marathon (LIVE) (USA)

Saturday, August 7, 8-10:30 p.m.: Men’s Marathon (LIVE) (NBC)

Saturday, August 7, 8-10:30 p.m.: Women’s High Jump, Women’s 10,000m, Men’s Javelin, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 4x400m & Men’s 4x400m Finals (NBC)