Pope Francis in His Own Words, ‘Man vs. History,’ ‘Flash’ and ‘Have and Have Nots’ Finales

PBS profiles Pope Francis in a new season of the biographical In Their Own Words. Historical legends get a myth-busting treatment in History’s Man vs. History. Two generations of heroes unite for the season finale of The Flash, while OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots signs off for good after eight seasons.

In Their Own Words

8/7c

A new mini-season gets underway of the biographical series that lets its subjects do most of the talking. First up: Pope Francis, aka former Argentinian cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who became the Roman Catholic Church’s 266th Pope in 2013 and almost immediately made history with his pronouncements on LGBTQ rights (“Who am I to judge?”) and other progressive issues. With archival footage and exclusive interviews with experts and Vatican officials, the special traces his journey from Buenos Aires to the Vatican and the world stage. (Future installments profile rock ’n’ roller Chuck Berry and Princess Diana.)

Man vs. History

Series Premiere 10/9c

What becomes a legend most? Try some myth-busting, courtesy of host Bil Lepp, a professional storyteller and local historian who hosts a series that looks for the truth behind the tall tales of icons from the past. He starts with notorious outlaw Billy the Kid, grilling experts on the details of Billy’s escape from jail, then trying on a replicated pair of his shackles as provided by a blacksmith. The premiere also finds time to take on a few other larger-than-life Western figures, enlisting Olympic biathlete Lanny Barnes to test Annie Oakey’s sharpshooting antics.

THE CW

The Flash

Season Finale 8/7c

There’s no slowing down in the hit superhero series’ seventh-season finale, when Barry/The Flash (Grant Gustin) turns to his speedster allies, including wife Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future—Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy)—to battle the villainous Godspeed (Karan Oberoi). Way to keep it all in the family, Barry.

OWN

The Haves and the Have Nots

Series Finale 8/7c

After eight seasons and 196 episodes, Tyler Perry’s juicy Savannah-set soap brings its story to a close. In the series finale, ominously titled “Dark Intentions,” Veronica (Angela Robinson) “does whatever it takes to get what she wants.” Once the dust settles, the cast returns next Tuesday for a special retrospective.

TBS

Miracle Workers

10:30/9:30c

Not even the majestic bald eagle is immune from comical maltreatment in this mordant Western parody, which presents the roving settlers with a dilemma as they face their first challenge of fording a river. So they don’t all sink, who should be left behind? Selfless Rev. Ezekiel Brown (Daniel Radcliffe) is once again willing to take one for the team, which puzzles outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) no end. Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell guests as part of a drug-addled couple of ahead-of-their-time social influencers who somehow seem to have invented the hashtag.

Inside Tuesday TV: