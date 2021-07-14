‘Married at First Sight’ Alums Mindy & Derek Return in Season 13 Kick Off (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is getting ready for Season 13 with an all-new Kick Off special celebrating the Houston-based singles taking the ultimate leap of faith.

Before viewers tune in to see the matches, selected by in-house experts Dr. Vivana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson, Lifetime is inviting a panel of media and former participants to share their thoughts.

See Also 'MAFS' Season 13 First Look: Rachel & Jose Get Matched (VIDEO) The experts are choosing their fourth match for the season in this sneak peek at the matchmaking special.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the Kick Off airing Wednesday, July 14, MAFS alums Derek and Mindy give viewers an update on their own lives. Some may recall, Derek was married to Katie and Mindy to Zach in Season 10, but things didn’t go as planned and both couples divorced at the end of the experience.

And while they might not have been lucky in love on the show, it would seem that both Mindy and Zach are living their best lives these days.

“It’s been a minute, hasn’t it?” host Kevin Frazier greets the two with plenty of excitement, as seen in the clip above. He then notes that “we have a lot of catching up to do,” before both Mindy and Derek reveal some big life changes. Watch the sneak peek above and tune in to the Kick Off special to find out more!

Married at First Sight, Kick Off Special, Wednesday, July 14, 8/7c, Lifetime

Married at First Sight, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, July 21, 8/7c, Lifetime