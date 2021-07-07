‘MAFS’ Season 13 First Look: Rachel & Jose Get Matched (VIDEO)

It’s almost time to meet the couples of Married at First Sight Season 13, and ahead of the official premiere, Lifetime is airing the special episode “Matchmaking in Houston.”

The installment airing Wednesday, July 7 will see the experts — Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Cal Roberson — make matches between the latest cast of singles. In an exclusive sneak peek at the special, the trio works on selecting their fourth pairing of the season.

Together, they talk through the pros and cons of matching 33-year-old Rachel and 35-year-old Jose. “I’m very excited about this couple,” Dr. Viviana gushes. Dr. Pepper echoes her sentiment, adding, “I think he’s very committed to marriage, he is not someone I think you ever have to worry about being unfaithful.”

“Now, she does have a penchant for a social life, and he’s flat out said… Sundays [are] for meal prep,” Dr. Vivana notes, offering a possible issue along the line. But Pastor Cal is a bit more optimistic, adding that “maybe that side of her can sort of break him out of his stringent way of living.”

What it boils down to is there are more similarities between these two than differences. Based on early details, it would seem that this pairing is entering marriage with all the right intentions, but only time will tell for sure.

Check out the sneak peek clip, above, and don’t miss the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special when it airs on July 7. The episode leads up to July 14th’s Kick-Off Special and the official premiere on July 21st.

Married at First Sight, “Matchmaking in Houston,” Wednesday, July 7, 8/7c, Lifetime