‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Teases a Possible Return to Murder House (PHOTO)

Could Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories revisit an old haunt?

In a newly-released promo poster for the anthology series debuting Thursday, July 15 on FX on Hulu, a familiar house makes a prominent appearance alongside an iconic series costume donned by an unknown character. It would seem that American Horror Stories is returning to the spot where it all began as Murder House makes an appearance alongside a rubber suit-wearing woman.

“Horror comes home. #AmericanHorrorSummer kicks off with the premiere of American Horror Stories July 15 on #FXonHulu,” a tweet from the show’s account teased alongside the poster. The poster sees the figure walking through a red field of tall grass as the Murder House looms large in a stormy background.

The Twitter tease suggests that at least one installment from the new spinoff will be set at the haunting home which was the site of dozens of deaths. It’s unclear who is actually in the rubber suit, but as fans of the long-running original FX series would know, only men have worn the garment before.

Evan Peters‘ Tate Langdon and Cody Fern‘s Michael Langdon both wore the suit when it made appearances in Seasons 1 and 8. No real details about American Horror Stories and its singular episode arcs have been divulged but Ryan Murphy did tease some of the stars who will make an appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Glee‘s Kevin McHale, Pose‘s Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale‘s Charles Melton, and The Prom‘s Nico Greetham will all appear in one of the entries.”The Fantastic Four,” Murphy captioned an image of the stars on his Instagram page.

Stay tuned for additional details as American Horror Stories‘ premiere nears.

American Horror Stories, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 15, FX on Hulu