‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3: Pining, Heartbreak & High-Stakes Threats

Liz Ortecho (the sensational Jeanine Mason, above) has left Roswell. As the alien drama Roswell, New Mexico opens its third season, our brilliant human heroine is killing it at a fancy genetics lab in California, but she’s so busy—and still so heartbroken a year after her breakup with hunky E.T. Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons)—that she hasn’t even been to the beach yet.

Back home, the resurrected Max (long story!) is just as miserable, even if the Wild Pony bar now has outdoor dining and a mechanical bull.

Luckily, as they insist on putting off their inevitable reunion, high-stakes threats emerge to keep us entertained. There’s the mysterious 1947 UFO crash stowaway, Mr. Jones (also played by Parsons); a secret Max is hiding that will make getting Jones to talk crucial; the shadowy mercenary organization Deep Sky, which may hold answers; and ominous visions that keep part-alien Maria (Heather Hemmens) in a tizzy.

One character at the top of her game: Max’s fiercely protective sister, Isobel (Lily Cowles), now more confident in herself and her telepathic powers than ever. Add in their pseudo-sibling Michael (Michael Vlamis) pining for ex Alex (Tyler Blackburn), and it’s a potent blend of otherworldly intrigue and romances to root for—beam us up!

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, July 26, 8/7c, The CW