Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Admire Fan Art on ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Set (VIDEO)

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are taking time to appreciate their fans in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Filmed while on set for Season 6, the stars who portray Claire and Jamie Fraser sat down to look at some of the incredible fan art creations made by their loyal viewers. The moment also opens up the floor for some light-hearted teasing between the costars.

Ranging from drawings and needlepoint work to full-on costume recreations, Balfe and Heughan are in awe of the talented fans who are sharing their passions through art. The session begins with the stars looking over a drawing that was sent in by a fan with the Instagram handle @_dkart_ and their reaction is priceless.

“This is very good, but Sam’s not that young,” Balfe says bluntly. “He doesn’t look that young.” While Heughan attempts to defend himself and the drawing, Balfe continues to make her point by adding that “even in Season 1 you didn’t look that young.”

Needless to say, the exchange dissolves into laughter as Heughan continues to defend his youthful look. And this is the tone the entire video takes on as the stars joke around with one another while also looking closely at some wonderful pieces.

Season 6 recently wrapped filming in Scotland and Starz has already announced plans for Outlander to make an appearance at New York Comic-Con this October. In the meantime, catch the hilarious segment, below, and stay tuned for Outlander‘s sixth season arriving in early 2022.

Outlander, Season 6, Early 2022, Starz