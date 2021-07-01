‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals How [Spoiler] Could Survive (VIDEO)

If you’re anything like us, the wait for more Yellowstone has been painful, though not as painful as the end of the Season 3 finale was for the Duttons. Fortunately, we now have an update, the first promo, and new character details.

The teaser does a great job of recapping some of what the Dutton family has been through with their ranch over the first three seasons, including that shocking finale cliffhanger in which patriarch John (Kevin Costner) and two of his kids, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes), came under attack. (John was shot on the side of the road, a bomb was sent to Beth’s office, and Kayce was under fire from multiple gunmen.) “Revenge will be worth the wait,” the video promises, with a Fall 2021 return date.

The promo ends with ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) finding John bleeding out on the road, so at least we know he has a chance of making it to help before it’s too late. “Don’t you die on me now. Not like this,” he tells his future father-in-law. Watch it below.

That comes after the remaining Dutton, Jamie (Wes Bentley), may have tipped Rip off that something might be happening by telling him he shouldn’t call him anymore. Jamie pulled away from the family — especially the patriarch — after finding out John’s not his biological father. And at the end of the season, we couldn’t help but wonder what role Jamie might have played in the attack against his family.

Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly are also joining the cast in recurring roles, while Finn Little is a new series regular. Weaver’s Caroline Warner is the CEO of Market Equities. (As you’ll recall the former CEO, Willa Hayes, played by Karen Pittman, made the mistake of messing with Beth, who got payback in the finale.) Perabo’s Summer Higgins is a protestor from Portland “against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.” Kelly’s Emily is a vet tech who will strike up a relationship with a new cowboy.

And Little’s Carter is a young boy who’s like a Rip 2.0, so it is any wonder that Beth thinks he needs to be on the ranch? Plus, Will Patton, who plays Jamie’s biological father, has been upped to series regular.

“It’s incredible. I think Season 4 is the best season yet,” Jefferson White (who plays ranch hand Jimmy) told TV Insider in November 2020. “Season 3 had a kind of slow-burn pace to it. It was like a slow, simmering build to that finale, which obviously had such a climactic explosion leaving so many of the Duttons in danger, and Season 4 just starts out at this breakneck pace. The first episode of Season 4 is my favorite episode of the show yet, so I just can’t wait for people to see it.”

Yellowstone, Season 4, TBA, Paramount Network