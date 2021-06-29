Could ‘For Life’ Be Brought Back to Life on IMDb TV?

With so many fan-favorite shows getting the axe this season (Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, All Rise, Prodigal Son.), the chances of any getting picked up by other platforms are slim… but not for all.

Though it was canceled back in May after two seasons on ABC, For Life may now be getting a second life on IMDb TV.

The free, ad-supported platform recently acquired the streaming rights for the show’s first two seasons. Depending on its streaming performance, For Life could be renewed for a third season on the platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of For Life has extended their options with the show’s studios, Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature Studios, as they wait to see how the drama performs on IMDb TV.

Recently-canceled Manifest was in a similar situation, having climbed to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 List the first week it was added to the streamer. Unfortunately, the mystery’s streaming success wasn’t enough to save it, as Netflix and other platforms passed on renewing the show. Whether or not this will be the case for For Life, we will have to wait and see.

After the show’s cancellation, For Life star Nicholas Pinnock took to Twitter, thanking fans who supported the show and encouraging them to fight for a third season.

You have stuck by and supported me/us and I/we will not let you down. If you want to see another or multiple seasons of ‘For Life’, show your love. Show your support. Fight like we always have, for the things you want. 🙏🏾🤎 #ForLifeSeason3 — Nicholas Pinnock (@nicholaspinnock) May 15, 2021

For Life, inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., follows former inmate-turned-lawyer Aaron Wallace (Pinnock) as he works to right the wrongs of the criminal justice system after being wrongfully incarcerated himself.