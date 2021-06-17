Could Netflix Bring Back ‘Manifest’ for Season 4?

Paige Strout
Comments
Manifest Season 3, Featured Image: Could Netflix Be Considering a ‘Manifest’ Save?
Peter Kramer/NBC

Just days after the show’s Season 3 finale on June 10, NBC decided to cancel Manifest, making it another fan-favorite show the network has recently dropped (along with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Debris).

After Netflix added Seasons 1 and 2 of Manifest on June 10, it quickly rose to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 list and has remained there even after news of the show’s cancellation. With the show’s ever-growing Netflix success, is it possible the streaming service could bring the show back to life?

8 Questions That Will (Probably) Never Be Answered on 'Manifest'See Also

8 Questions That Will (Probably) Never Be Answered on 'Manifest'

NBC canceled the drama after three seasons — and a few major cliffhangers.

Netflix is no stranger to bringing network shows back from the dead. Lucifer was picked up by Netflix for three more seasons after being canceled by Fox in 2018. That same year, Designated Survivor was canceled by ABC but returned on Netflix for a third and final season. More shows, like Arrested Development, Full House, and Gilmore Girls also had a second life through Netflix revivals and reboots. Netflix has done this for other shows, so why not Manifest?

In an interview with Collider in 2018, Manifest series creator Jeff Rake stated that he had envisioned a six-year plan for the show. More recently, he told TV Insider that there are many “seasons to come” for this show, and with so much more story to tell, Netflix has the opportunity to give fans the closure they need.

Of course, it’s been less than a week since NBC axed the series and Netflix could take its time to make a decision, waiting to see if the show’s streaming popularity continues before announcing a pickup. Will Manifesters ever get to know what really happened to the passengers on Flight 828?

Fans have taken to social media, using the hashtag #SaveManifest to show their love and campaign to bring the show back.

The cast and crew have also expressed their love for the show and disappointment over the cancellation by joining the #SaveManifest movement.

Manifest - NBC

Manifest where to stream

Manifest