Could Netflix Bring Back ‘Manifest’ for Season 4?

Just days after the show’s Season 3 finale on June 10, NBC decided to cancel Manifest, making it another fan-favorite show the network has recently dropped (along with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Debris).

After Netflix added Seasons 1 and 2 of Manifest on June 10, it quickly rose to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 list and has remained there even after news of the show’s cancellation. With the show’s ever-growing Netflix success, is it possible the streaming service could bring the show back to life?

Netflix is no stranger to bringing network shows back from the dead. Lucifer was picked up by Netflix for three more seasons after being canceled by Fox in 2018. That same year, Designated Survivor was canceled by ABC but returned on Netflix for a third and final season. More shows, like Arrested Development, Full House, and Gilmore Girls also had a second life through Netflix revivals and reboots. Netflix has done this for other shows, so why not Manifest?

In an interview with Collider in 2018, Manifest series creator Jeff Rake stated that he had envisioned a six-year plan for the show. More recently, he told TV Insider that there are many “seasons to come” for this show, and with so much more story to tell, Netflix has the opportunity to give fans the closure they need.

Of course, it’s been less than a week since NBC axed the series and Netflix could take its time to make a decision, waiting to see if the show’s streaming popularity continues before announcing a pickup. Will Manifesters ever get to know what really happened to the passengers on Flight 828?

Fans have taken to social media, using the hashtag #SaveManifest to show their love and campaign to bring the show back.

I just finished the last episode of #manifest and it absolutely CANNOT end this way! Please I have not watched this show for 3 years for it to end like THAT!!! #SaveManifest!!!!! — Emy LaCroix (@TheEmyLaCroix) June 17, 2021

if you pick the show up we could have 3 more seasons and we could have an ending that we all deserve! especially the cast crew and writers who have worked SO hard, especially giving us s3 during a pandemic #SaveManifest — han #savemanifest (@coffeeaIways) June 16, 2021

#SaveManifest Please Netflix, save this series so perfect! Fans need new seasons and adventures. That’s all we asked for 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ #SaveManifest #SaveManifest #SaveManifest — Ana Sander (@AnaSander6) June 16, 2021

The cast and crew have also expressed their love for the show and disappointment over the cancellation by joining the #SaveManifest movement.

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Hi beautiful manifesters. Seeing the support behind #savemanifest has got me all emotional. Thank you for watching and loving this show. Always your drea ❤️ https://t.co/hC1x7vjcvq — Ellen Tamaki (@ellentorii) June 15, 2021