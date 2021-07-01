Jason Asks Freddy for Proposal Advice in ‘Trying’ Season 2 Finale First Look (VIDEO)

Apple TV+’s Trying may follow a couple on their road to adopting a child of their own, but there’s no trying when it comes to being charmed by Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall).

The couple could be heading for a major milestone in their relationship as Jason talks proposing with his best friend Freddy (Oliver Chris). As viewers of the half-hour comedy saw in Season 2’s penultimate episode, Jason has a ring for his love, and it seems he has a very interesting time and place in mind for the proposal.

Sitting in a sauna with Freddy, he says, “Listen Mate, I need a bit of relationship advice.” Freddy isn’t so sure he’s the best fit to offer advice, though, as he reminds Jason that he’s attending Nikki’s sister Karen’s (Sian Brook) wedding with his wife Erica (Ophelia Lovibond) and her new boyfriend.

“I’m thinking about asking Nikki to marry me,” Jason admits, letting the idea settle for a few seconds before continuing. At first Freddy offers congratulations, but begins changing his tune when he learns Jason plans to propose to Nikki at Karen’s wedding.

“I don’t know mate, proposing to someone at a wedding, that is like murdering someone at a funeral, that is gonna draw focus,” Freddy admits. Will Jason go ahead with his plan or be forced to sideline the event until a later date?

