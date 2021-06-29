‘Loki’ Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw on ‘Making a Fresh Discovery’ of Judge Renslayer (VIDEO)

If you’ve been patiently waiting to find out more about Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the comic book character introduced in the first three episodes of Disney+’s Loki, then Episode 4, dropping June 30, is for you. So far, she’s been in an authoritative role as a judge in the Time Variance Authority, but this week’s installment lets her get in on more of the action.

As for who Renslayer is to British actress Mbatha-Raw, she tells TV Insider’s Jim Halterman, “For me, it was about sort of making a fresh discovery of Renslayer because this is sort of her origin story, this part of Loki. I think what we’re doing predates the comics a little bit so there was a bit of freedom there to be a bit creative.”

She also talked about the difference between TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), who was very excited to meet Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after studying him for years, and Renslayer, who isn’t as impressed. “She has no time for [Loki] whatsoever,” Mbatha-Raw laughs.

The Morning Show star also reflects on how fun it was to play in the Loki universe after her heavier role as talent booker Hannah Shoenfeld on the aforementioned Apple TV+ drama. “You couldn’t really get more of a palate cleanser,” she says. “It’s a completely different world and it keeps me invigorated and excited and interested to be inhabiting these different worlds.”

Loki, Wednesdays, Disney+