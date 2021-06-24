HBO Max Orders New Amy Schumer Unscripted Series ‘Amy Learns To…’

Amy Schumer is coming to HBO Max again.

The streaming service has ordered the eight-episode unscripted Amy Learns To…. It’s the second project with HBO Max for Schumer after her docuseries, Expecting Amy, in 2020.

Amy Learns To… will see her “step out of her comfort zone and into someone else’s,” according to HBO Max. With each episode, she’ll try to take on a new skill, craft, or trade — like diving for clams, selling real estate, performing a magic trick, or repairing a roof — from a local expert in Martha’s Vineyard, her husband’s hometown. “She’ll meet each challenge with her signature wit, vulnerability and willingness to try anything,” the logline reads.

“We are pumped for this,” Schumer said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amy again!” Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max, added. “She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin.”

Schumer also has the upcoming scripted comedy Life & Beth coming to Hulu. It follows her character, Beth, whose life is great on paper — she’s successful as a wine distributor, and in a long-term relationship — until she has to engage with her past. Flashbacks to when she was a teenager will show her how she became who she is and who she wants to become. The comedian is also bringing five new specials for Inside Amy Schumer to Paramount+.

Amy Learns To… is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with Amy Schumer and IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive producers.