‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Joins Netflix Feature ‘Strangers’

Sophie Turner has joined the cast for the upcoming Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Netflix feature film, Strangers.

According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones star has signed up for a small cameo role in the “Hitchcockian dark comedy” that revolves around two girls who form an alliance to go after each other’s bullies. Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes plays alpha it-girl Drew, while Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke stars as beta alt-girl, Eleanor.

Robinson co-wrote Strangers with Celeste Ballard and also serves as a producer alongside Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story. There is no word yet on when the film is expected to be released or enter production. Details regarding Turner’s role have also yet to be revealed.

Turner is best known for her portrayal of Sansa Stark throughout the entire eight-season run of Game of Thrones, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Since the show ended in 2019, she has appeared in several projects, including reprising her role as Jean Grey in the X-Men: Apocalypse sequel Dark Phoenix.

She was recently cast in two different HBO Max shows, voicing Princess Charlotte in the animated comedy The Prince and playing Michael Peterson’s adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff in the true-crime drama The Staircase. Last year, she appeared in the music video for the Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do,” recreating the Danny and Sandy dance scenes from Grease alongside her husband, Joe Jonas.

Strangers is the second directorial feature from Robinson, who previously directed, wrote, and produced the 2019 Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great. She also created and produced the MTV show Sweet/Vicious and served on the writing staff for Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled for release in May 2022.