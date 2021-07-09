‘Miracle Workers’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Introduces His ‘Oregon Trail’ Character

“Fascinating and horrifying” is how Daniel Radcliffe describes the history of the Wild West, the setting for this riotous anthology series’ third season.

This round, he stars as uptight reverend Ezekiel Brown, who teams with outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi, above right, with Radcliffe) to move his beloved town toward a brighter future in 1844.

Below, Miracle Workers‘ Radcliffe—who, yes, did play the iconic Oregon Trail computer game as a kid—tells all.

How would you describe the reverend?

Daniel Radcliffe: Zeke is a kind, well-intentioned but fairly rigid English priest who finds himself presiding over a town on the verge of collapse. His faith and his view of morality are tested on the journey.

What makes Zeke and Benny a good team?

Benny’s bravado balances out Zeke’s timidity, and Zeke’s moral compass balances out Benny’s desire to constantly rob and shoot people. That’s how things start out, anyway.

Each season, you and costar Geraldine Viswanathan (Prudence) play characters who over time fall in love. What complications befall them?

[Prudence is] married and [Zeke is] a priest. And we live in the 19th century! So, banditry, fringe religious movements, kidnapping and snake oil all play a part.

We hear there’s a fun saloon episode coming up. Is the preacher a big drinker?

Ah yes, that is the above-mentioned snake oil! He’s not a drinker at all, but he does fall prey to an absolutely indefatigable snake oil salesman [Paul F. Tompkins] and the night goes pretty wild, resulting in what is 100 percent one of the craziest scenes I’ve filmed.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, Season Premiere, Tuesday, July 13, 10:30/9:30c, TBS