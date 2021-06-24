‘HSMTMTS’ First Look: Miss Jenn Gets Caught Up in the Music With Derek Hough’s Zack (VIDEO)

Get ready for the teachers to tango as Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Zack Roy (Derek Hough) share a flirty moment in a first look at the latest episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In the installment titled “The Field Trip,” the Wildcats suspect that North High has stolen a key costume piece. Determined to get it back, the students infiltrate their rival school only to end up in a competitive dance-off.

Meanwhile, Miss Jenn ends up coming face-to-face and goes toe-to-toe with her ex Zack in a moment showing off their singing and dancing skills. Their encounter is set to the original song “Around You,” which is just as catchy as most songs in this showstopping series.

“Well, Miss Jenn and Zack have a very ‘it’s complicated’ relationship,” teases Reinders, “but in real life, my feelings about Derek are simple. He is absolutely as wonderful as he is handsome. I would happily dance with him forever.”

Despite working for the rivaling schools East and North High, Jenn and Zack seem to prove that opposites attract. But is it more about their history as exes that draws them closer to one another now? Viewers will have to decide for themselves by checking out the mesmerizing clip, above.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, New Episodes, Fridays, Disney+