‘Loki’ Director Acknowledges Show’s ‘Important’ Bisexual Representation

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 3, “Lamentis.”]

If you’re one of the many Disney+ subscribers tuning into Marvel’s latest series Loki, the mystery behind Sophia Di Martino‘s character has been a top priority since Episode 2. Thankfully, the latest installment provided some much needed answers as the Variant known as Sylvie got to know Tom Hiddleston‘s titular God of Mischief.

While the Variant claims she goes by the name Sylvie as an alias, many signs point to her being a Lady Loki. Following a near-death experience within the walls of the TVA, Loki transports himself and Sylvie to Lamentis-1, a moon that’s on the brink of destruction.

There, they have to work together to try and make their escape to a safer spot, and they open up to one another in an effort to gain trust. When the conversation leads to love and past relationships, viewers learn that the pair have something in common.

“How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince,” Sylvie asks about Loki’s past ties, wondering about his romantic preferences.

“A bit of both,” Loki answered, giving voice to his bisexual identity. “I suspect the same as you,” he added, hinting that Sylvie probably has the same preferences considering they’re different versions of the same being.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Following the episode’s launch, director Kate Herron was driven to speak out about the revelation, joyfully tweeting, “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.”

Di Martino also acknowledged the milestone, quote tweeting Herron’s statement by adding, “And look at that beautiful lighting.” Her comment hints at the use of pink, purple, and blue colors found in the bisexual pride flag.

This particular moment from the episode makes Loki the MCU’s first openly bisexual character. In the comics, he is pansexual and gender fluid, the latter of which was hinted in the promotional materials for Loki.

