‘I Think You Should Leave’ Gets Even More Ridiculous in Star-Studded Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson just dropped a hilarious new trailer for the show’s second season.

The Season 2 preview promises new sketches and a star-studded cast of guest stars, featuring Bob Odenkirk, Brooks Wheelan, Gary Richardson, John Early, Julia Butters, Mike O’Brien, Patti Harrison, Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Richardson, and Tim Heidecker.

The sketch comedy series, created by former SNL alumni Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, brings “their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations,” states Netflix’s Season 2 synopsis.

Netflix previously released a date announcement teaser for the show earlier this month, featuring Robinson, Sam Richardson, and Phredley Brown singing a melody of songs from Season 1, including “Baby of the Year” and “Moon River Rock.”

I Think You Should Leave‘s executive producers include The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, along with Ali Bell for Party Over Here. Additional producers include Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point. Alice Mathias serves as both an executive producer and director for the show alongside Kanin.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, July 6, Netflix