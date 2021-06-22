Ed Sheeran Books Week-Long Residency on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Ed Sheeran is making more than a music comeback this summer as he joins The Late Late Show with James Corden for a week-long residency.

The singer-songwriter will appear alongside host James Corden beginning Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1. The TV gig is timed to the release of Sheeran’s first solo single since 2017, “Bad Habits,” which is set to drop Friday, June 25.

Along with serenading viewers each night, Sheeran will also appear in-studio for a sit-down chat with Corden as well as several comedy segments on the show throughout the week. Sheeran’s no stranger to the late-night show on which he’s appeared a few times over the years.

The performer also appeared in his own Carpool Karaoke segment alongside Corden in the summer of 2017, timed to the release of his album ÷. While fans can look forward to a live performance of Sheeran’s new single, he’ll also sing several hits and favorites from his extensive album library which includes +, x, ÷, and No. 6 Collaborations Project.

The four-time Grammy winner has been responsible for record-breaking sales and music milestones including having three songs earn RIAA Diamond-certification with “Thinking Out Loud,” “Perfect,” and “Shape of You.” Sheeran’s most recent world tour made history, becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.

Don’t miss the musician alongside Corden when his week-long residency begins later this June. Until then, get a taste of what to expect with Sheeran’s Carpool Karaoke segment, below.

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Weeknights 12:37am/11:37c, CBS