New ‘Ted Lasso’ Merchandise Promotes AFC Richmond Team Spirit

Warner Bros. is helping Ted Lasso fans get in the team spirit ahead of Season 2’s arrival on Apple TV+ with all-new merch.

After building up a sizable fanbase over the past year, Ted Lasso‘s poised to please with its Season 2 arrival on July 23, and what better way to show support than rep the team at the center of this heartwarming comedy? AFC Richmond might not be the best football club, but they have a fighting spirit worth rooting for.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products have helped to launch the official AFC Richmond Shop, a one-stop spot for all of your must-have merch. Whether it’s official team apparel — including the iconic team jersey and drinkware — or other accessories, there’s something for everyone.

The online shop also includes other Ted Lasso-branded items including some of the coach’s classic quotes like “be a goldfish.” All of the merchandise has been created in response to fan demand as the half-hour series worms its way into more viewers’ hearts.

The collection is helping viewers show off their AFC Richmond pride, and based on the newly-released Season 2 trailer, they’ll need the support. Don’t miss out on your chance to represent the team — check out the AFC Richmond shop online at afcrichmondshop.com, and stay tuned for the Season 2 premiere.

Ted Lasso, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 23, Apple TV+