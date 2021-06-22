Hulu Unveils a New ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Trailer & Key Art (VIDEO)

Hulu is giving viewers another look at their upcoming comedic murder-mystery series Only Murders in the Building.

The show from star Steve Martin, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman is slated to arrive later this summer on Tuesday, August 31. In a new trailer and key art, perspective is everything as three very different individuals team up to solve a crime.

All obsessed with true crime, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin), dwell in the same Upper West Side apartment building where one of their neighbors fell victim to a grisly death. But despite the trio’s shared interests, Charles says it best in the trailer when he asks, “how well do you know your neighbors?”

As they team up to investigate what they believe to be murder, they’ll also question each other. “You see many of them every day,” Charles says of neighbors, “but have you ever wondered what goes on behind their doors?” This show will dig into that.

While Mabel, Oliver, and Charles investigate the situation playing out in front of them, they’ll also record their findings for a podcast to document their findings. The undertaking will lead them on a dangerous adventure as they uncover secrets about each other and their building.

In the trailer, below, viewers get their first look at additional cast members including Amy Ryan‘s Jan and Nathan Lane who hadn’t been previously billed. Check it out for yourself, and don’t miss Only Murders in the Building when it arrives on Hulu this August.

Only Murders in the Building, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 31, Hulu