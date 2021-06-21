‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Apple TV+ Releases New Trailer (VIDEO)

Jason Sudeikis‘ Ted Lasso introduces his alter ego, Led Tasso, in the new trailer for Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ soccer-based comedy series.

Despite AFC Richmond’s relegation in the first season, the always optimistic Ted is not letting that get him down. As we see in the trailer (watch below), the fish-out-of-water soccer coach still believes in his team; it just might require some strange, new tactics to get them back into the Premiere League.

One of those weird new methods involves the introduction of Led Tasso, Ted’s stricter, more tough-talking alter ego. “Hey, you little turd-birds, start touching your toes,” he yells to the team during training. “Now touch each other’s toes.” It’s safe to say that Led’s approach to coaching causes more confusion than it does success.

The trailer also focuses on the growing friendship between Ted and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who, at the end of the last season, decided to join forces and work together to get AFC Richmond back to the top division. And Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) relationship still appears to be going strong based on the teaser.

Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020 to rave reviews and was quickly renewed for a 12-episode second season just five days later. A third season was also announced in October last year.

Based on a character Sudeikis portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premiere League in 2013, Ted is a small-time football coach from Kansas who is brought to England to coach a professional soccer team. Despite having no soccer coaching experience, Ted wins over his team and colleagues and even the club’s vindictive owner with his cheery, positive attitude.

The series also stars Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles (Catastrophe) joins the second season as a sports psychologist for AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso Season 2, premieres July 23, 2021, Apple TV+