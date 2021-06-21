‘Jack Irish: Hell Bent’ Trailer Teases an Explosive Mystery for Guy Pearce’s PI (VIDEO)

Jack Irish is back on the case in an exclusive first look at Season 3 arriving Monday, July 12 on Acorn TV.

In the trailer, above, Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) reprises his role as the ex-lawyer turned private investigator Jack Irish for the Australian noir series. The action kicks off when Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson) asks Jack for a favor. “Jack, I need a favor,” he says. “A cop just got gunned down at a drive-thru burger joint and it’s opened up a can of very old worms.”

Where will this can of worms lead? Jack is turning to some old acquaintances to help get to the bottom of the mystery at hand. “I didn’t come here to cause much trouble,” Jack tells Simone (Kate Atkinson) who doesn’t seem so thrilled to see him at first.

But that’s a small hiccup as Jack’s bigger challenges lay ahead. The four-episode season sees Pearce take on this memorable role for the final time, bringing Jack face-to-face with an antagonist that’s even more personal and destructive than anyone he’s encountered in the past.

Aiding him with the case will be journalist, and sometimes-girlfriend, Linda Hillier (Marta Dusseldorp) along with several others. Can Jack emerge from Melbourne’s criminal underbelly unscathed, or will his luck run out?

Tune in to the trailer, above, and don’t miss the final chapter of Jack Irish when Hell Bent drops on Acorn TV this July.

Jack Irish: Hell Bent, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, July 12, Acorn TV