Lifetime Orders ‘Highway to Heaven’ Movie Series With Jill Scott

Lifetime has announced it’s taking on a beloved classic by greenlighting Highway to Heaven as an event movie series.

Jill Scott who serves as an executive producer is set to star as the new angel Angela who comes down to Earth to help people in times of crisis. Barry Watson has also been cast in the movie series as Junior High principal Bruce to whom Angela reveals her true self.

Inpsired by the ’80s drama series that ran for more than 100 episodes between 1984 and 1989, Highway to Heaven is being made in cooperation with Cindy Landon and the Michael Landon Estate. The reboot’s aim is to inspire hope and community as it addresses current social and emotional issues with a constant theme of love and kindness.

The movie series reunites Scott and Watson with Lifetime after their previous projects with the network including Flint, Steel Magnolias, and A Very Nutty Christmas among others. “The original Highway to Heaven was appointment viewing for millions and in a time when we need those messages of hope the most, we are excited to bring back the iconic series in a new way,” said Tanya Lopez, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Lifetime & LMN.

“Having worked with Jill previously for some of Lifetime’s most celebrated movies, we know she is the perfect actor to bring her passion and brilliance to this role,” Lopez continued. “I just love her…Jill amplifies everything she touches in ways that make her pop off the screen. And the addition of Barry was just icing on the cake. I believe we have assembled a dynamic new duo with both Jill and Barry at the helm.”

The first movie will see Angela posing as a school counselor where Bruce works as she intervenes in the lives of troubled student Cody (Ben Daon) and his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) after the loss of Cody’s mom Melissa (Ashley Ross). No premiere date for the first film has been set at this time.

Highway to Heaven, TBA, Lifetime