Showtime Picks Up ‘American Gigolo’ Series With Jon Bernthal

Showtime has given a series pickup to the drama American Gigolo from Ray Donovan‘s David Hollander and starring producer Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

Written and directed by Hollander, the series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer who previously produced the 1980 film upon which the series is inspired. Joining Bruckheimer as executive producers on the project are Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

The Paramount Television Studios production is a present-day reimagining of the movie starring Richard Gere. Bernthal takes on the iconic role of Julian Kaye, who is reintroduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder as he tries to find his place in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry.

At the same time, he’ll seek the truth about the setup that sent him to prison as well as reconnect with his one true love, Michelle (Gretchen Mol). Joining Bernthal and Mol in the series are homicide Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell), sex work ring heiress Isabelle (Lizzie Brocheré ), self-made billionaire Richard Stratton (Leland Orser), Julian’s best friend Lorenzo (Wayne Brady), and a younger version of Julian named Johnny (Gabriel LaBelle).

“If you haven’t already fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding, and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of American Gigolo. Writer/director David Hollander brilliantly reimagines the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, the exhilaration and the danger of our deepest desires.”

Bernthal’s previous TV credits include The Walking Dead, The Punisher, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Daredevil, and Mob City among others. He’s slated to appear in the highly-anticipated Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark later this year.

American Gigolo, TBA, Showtime