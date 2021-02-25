‘Ray Donovan’ to Return to Showtime as a Movie (Will Fans Get the Closure They’ve Wanted?)

When Showtime announced that its long-running dramaRay Donovanwas coming to an abrupt end after its Season 7 run, fans were pretty put out.

Thankfully, the premium network will give viewers closure by bringing the series back — as a movie.

The news, announced during ViacomCBS’ Investor Day presentation on February 24, comes more than a year after the series’ cancellation.

Ray Donovan‘s official show page excitedly shared the news. Its tweet was followed with a video featuring the show’s star, actor Liev Schreiber, who played the titular fixer.

No further details have been made at this time. Ray Donovan followed the character, who in Season 7 did his best to be the man his family needed. But when new challenges arose, Ray had to revert to some of his old ways.

Along with Schreiber, the show featured Eddie Marsan, Jon Voight, Kerris Dorsey, Graham Rogers, Pooch Hall, Dash Mihok, and featured Alan Alda and Zach Grenier in its most recent outing. Created by Ann Biderman, Ray Donovan was executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro. Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming film in the months to come.

Ray Donovan Movie, TBA, Showtime