Worlds collide on LEGO Masters in the June 15 episode.

Who better to turn to for help during an earth-shattering challenge than one of 9-1-1‘s own? That’s what host Will Arnett does in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the competition series.

“Hello, builders, welcome back. Now, through our first two episodes, you’ve wowed us and proved you are truly the best LEGO builders in the country. So, let’s talk about what you’re up to today. You — ” Arnett begins before he’s interrupted by a sudden shaking and the LEGO building on display collapses.

“It’s an earthquake that’s just affecting this area right here!” Arnett exclaims. Fortunately, Fox gave him a phone for emergencies, and it connects him with … 9-1-1‘s dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

“9-1-1, what’s your emergency?” she answers as she always does. (This is obviously before she quit in the Season 4 finale.)

Watch the clip above to see their conversation take an awkward turn as he introduces himself, Arnett explaining why he’s calling…and what he notices after he does that he should have seen before.

In the “Make and Shake” episode, the team must build a structure that is strong enough to withstand an earthquake. (Don’t forget: 9-1-1 tackled an earthquake in Season 2, as Hewitt joined the show as Maddie. Coincidence?) Which designs will perform the best and pass the LEGO “brickter” scale rating system?

LEGO Masters, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox