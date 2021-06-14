‘College Bowl’ First Look: Peyton & Cooper Manning Get Competitive in Reboot (VIDEO)

There’s nothing like a little brother rivalry to bring laughs to viewers and Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper Manning are doing just that in NBC’s reboot of the iconic College Bowl.

The quiz show will play out over 10 episodes beginning Tuesday, June 22, and pits teams from different universities against one another in a battle of the brains. Two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton serves as the game show’s host and his brother Cooper works as the show’s sideline reporter.

As you can imagine, the banter between the brothers is reason enough to tune in and we have your exclusive first look at the action. In a sneak peek featurette, above, Peyton and Cooper throw some digs at each other while facilitating the game.

“It’s twelve teams competing,” Peyton explains of the tournament-style game which will feature the alma maters of both Manning brothers. In a brief peek at one of the games, a contestant selects a category titled “brothers in society.”

“These are questions about notable brothers,” Peyton says, setting up the clue, but before he can reveal anything Cooper chimes in. “Are we in this?” he asks. Peyton’s immediate no is followed up by “both brothers had to be notable.”

Despite the digs, it’s all fun and games in this series which gives team members the chance to take home big scholarship prizes in addition to bragging rights. The top two teams from the bracketed competition will advance to the final round where they’ll compete head-to-head for the ultimate victory.

Behind the scenes, Peyton and Cooper’s brother Eli Manning serves alongside them as executive producers with others. Catch the sneak peek, above, and don’t miss College Bowl when it kicks off later this June.

College Bowl, Season Premiere, Tuesday, June 22, 10/9c, NBC